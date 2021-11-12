…Graduate trainees must have minimum compulsory one year experience on sites

By Cynthia Alo

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday lamented that Universities, Engineering firms, amongst others, have lowered their concentration on construction skills exposure in the country.



This is coming even as the minister called for an increased practical approach in construction skills to avert any form of danger.

The minister’s reaction is coming against the backdrop of the increasing collapse of buildings in the country.



While speaking on the impact of skills development on the sustainability of the Nigerian construction industry, at the just concluded 9th German-Nigeria business forum in Lagos,

Fashola noted that the fact that skills exist does not mean the experience and technical know-how is there.



In his words, “Beyond skill is an opportunity to use the skill on a sustainable basis for a long term.”



While making reference to the Ikoyi collapsed building, the minister recommended that a minimum of one year practical training for civil engineering students/graduate trainees to receive hands-on experience specifically in construction sites, and other persons (formally educated or not) involved in technical and vocational skills to be deployed in relevant sectors as a way of enhancing their skills before they undertake future projects.



“It is important for the academic sector to utilize available funds, grants and other financial support to upgrade their facilities so that students might receive first hand practical experience in their respective disciplines while in school and after school.



“We need to tweak our training programs for those in the construction industry, Civil Engineering Students doing intern and others should be sent to construction sites not Construction companies, where they could have a real life practical experience of their professions.”



On her part, the Lagos state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo lamented on the current skills gaps, dearth of opportunities, outdated knowledge, poor facilities and machines in most areas of Nigeria especially in the technical sectors of the economy.



She stressed that most vocational sectors are not taking up skills that are of relevance for both the students and the society at large.



“There is a lower adoption of the kind of skills needed to develop the country. Many programs are not impactful and there are a lot of shadow learning in most schools.

“Most vocational centers are not taking up subjects that should prepare the students for future needs. they are not into sustainable goal skills,” she added.



On her part, the Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, Katharina Felgenhaue noted that skills development is crucial for Nigerian economic development and also for the German-Nigeria business relationship to thrive.



“In line with our agenda, we are currently working towards setting up a skills academy and we have set up another business delegation for skills acquisition and vocational training,” she added.