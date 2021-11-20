Describes him as a father of modern Africa and protector of democracy

By Arogbonlo Israel

The Vice President West Africa, Pan-African Youth Union, PYU, Oladele Nihi has joined elite Nigerians to congratulate the former president of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan on his 64th birthday.

In a statement forwarded to Vanguard Saturday, Oladele described Jonathan as “a father of modern Africa and protector of democracy”.

“Each year passing by after His Excellency, Former President Goodluck Jonathan willingly relinquished power to President Muhammadu Buhari to concede defeat at the 2015 general elections, Nigerians are still proud of this singular act of patriotism till this day.

“As a father and democrat with the good interest of every Nigerian citizen at heart, my father, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has thought us as a continent to always put humanity first far above personal interests.

“Whenever I grace occasions across African countries, I am always proud to call him my father and modern day mentor of the spirit of Pan-Africanism who is committed to our continent and race.

“As a grounded peace maker and living African legend; His Excellency is always on the move across nations, healing governments, and mending faulty process of governance where necessary,” he stated.

He added; “As the number one youth in West Africa, and second in the continent, I bring you greetings from your sons and daughters who are always eager to learn under your mentorship everyday. We are glad that God chooses to bless us with a leader after his own heart.

“If the need arises, I would be doing more than trekking to honour you sir. Thank you for being a father to our nation Nigeria, and thank you for reviving in us the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

“The youth are proud of you for laying down a legacy to follow. Wishing you happy 64th birthday!”

Vanguard News Nigeria