By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

A youth said to be 24-year old was allegedly shot dead by a member of local vigilante operatives in Oraifite Street, Enekwasimpu Obosi layout in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The deceased, said to be the only son of his family allegedly met his untimely death while serving drinks to some vigilante operatives during a traditional marriage ceremony.

Vanguard gathered from an eye witness who pleaded anonymity, that the groom had appealed to the deceased to assist him in serving drinks during the celebration of his new wife.

“He was serving some vigilante operatives in his mother’s restaurant when one of them who probably was tipsy stood up and shot into the air and a stray bullet hit the boy.

“The boy suddenly slumped and was rushed to a hospital by the vigilante operatives, together with the man who shot him and other sympathisers, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor”

The deceased mother, from Nri, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state was said to be away when the incident occurred, but sympathisers who thronged the scene rained abuse on the vigilante operative.

One of the sympathizers was said to have lamented, “Imagine wasting the life of an only son of the family because someone who doesn’t know how to handle guns was given one.”

“Just because of free drink, he became mad, pulled the trigger and took a life he can’t create, this man should be made to face the wrath of the law, idiot, nonsense him”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Area, Mr Ekuri Remigius for confirmation.

