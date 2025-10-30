Vigilante operative kills colleague in Imo community

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Tragedy struck in Ndegwu community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, on Wednesday evening when a vigilante operative allegedly shot and killed his colleague under unclear circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Israel Ewuzie, popularly known as Araka Bullet, was reportedly gunned down by another vigilante member, simply identified as Ebere, from Umunjanwoke, Orogwe, in the same council area.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 5:05 p.m. near the Ndegwu Health Centre, where Ewuzie and several other members of the local security team had gathered after providing security at a nearby funeral.

An aggrieved villager who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said the fatal shot was fired through the gate of the health centre.

“The bullet pierced through the gate and hit Ewuzie in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival,” the source said.

The cause of the shooting remains uncertain, with conflicting accounts from the suspect.

“At first, Ebere denied firing any shot, but later claimed he mistakenly discharged his weapon, not knowing someone was behind the gate,” the villager added.

The suspect has since been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Efforts to reach the Imo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Mr. Henry Okoye, for confirmation were unsuccessful, as he neither responded to calls nor replied to messages sent to his phone as of press time.