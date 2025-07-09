Anambra shooting: Police kill one suspect, recover 2 rifles, 4 vehicles

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police command has reacted to Wednesday’s shooting incident at Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area, in which two people were killed and a security vehicle burnt.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the Police-led security force contained the shooting incident at Oko, Orumba North and Ekwulobia flyover, Aguata local government area.

Ikenga said the team also demobilized one of the gunmen, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one automatic pump action gun and four vehicles at the scene.

According to him, the operatives have sustained the onslaught operations in the area, adding that the vehicles recovered include one red Toyota Camry vehicle with Reg No: ENU 58 SC, custom colour GLK Mercedes Benz without a registration number, golden colour Lexus 330 with Reg No: ENU 815 AP and one ash Toyota Highlander with Reg No: GDD 517 RW.

He said: “The armed criminals shot indiscriminately under the Ekwulobia flyover. Consequently, in a swift response, the Joint Security Team engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

“Regrettably, the incident recorded the death of two unsuspecting members of the public and the burning of a brown Toyota Sienna vehicle belonging to the Anambra State Vigilante Group. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and deposited in the morgue.”

Ikenga said that the Oko Divisional Police headquarters was also attacked, adding, however, that the officers on duty repelled the assault by the armed criminals.

He stated that no casualties were recorded as the aggressive pursuit by the Joint Security Team of the assailants has continued in the area.

He said that adequate security measures have been put in place at the instance of the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu and urged residents of the state to remain calm as efforts to ensure their safety has continued.