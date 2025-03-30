Uromi killings: Okpebholo suspends vigilante groups in Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo has suspended the activities of all vigilante groups following the lynching of travellers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, the governor also suspended the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).

Ikhilor disclosed hat the vigilante group responsible for the tragic killings on March 27, operated illegally, as it was neither registered nor profiled under the Edo State Security Corps.

“Their actions do not reflect the core values, principles, and objectives of the Okpebholo administration or the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law,” he stated.

“Following a review of the preliminary report on the incident, the government has ordered the immediate suspension of all unauthorised vigilante groups operating in the state.

“And the suspension of CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.), the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps.”

He said there were ongoing investigations into the killings, with 14 arrests made so far and an intensive manhunt underway for others involved, led by a special team assigned by the Inspector General of Police.

“The Edo Government reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the constitutional rights of all citizens to move freely and conduct lawful business anywhere in the country,”the SSG said.

Ikhilor also disclosed that the government was in contact with the victims’ families, community leaders, and the Kano State Government, as most of the deceased were reported to be from Kano.

He urged all stakeholders to remain calm, assuring them that the state government was committed to ensuring justice was served swiftly, transparently, and effectively