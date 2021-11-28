By Jimitota Onoyume

Federal government has been urged to reduce pressure on Nigerian Customs to generate revenue as it is largely responsible for high rate of inflation in the country.

A major stakeholder in the Maritime Industry , Chief Obina Best who spoke to the Vanguard said Customs that should be more concerned with facilitation of smooth trade was now focused on meeting financial targets set by government , a situation he said was destroying the nation’s economy.

“Federal government is not helping matters in the Maritime industry. Customs are now focused on revenue generation instead of facilitating trade . And this is due to pressure from government on Customs for revenue generation. You see Customs struggling to meet targets set for them. “, he said.

“When you give target to Customs you are increasing the inflation rate in the country. The end user pay for all the cost arising from the pressure on Customs. “, he said.

“Customs are stretching Port users. The federal government should deemphasize revenue generation. You find that after work some officers go in mufti because they are afraid that they have offended many persons. “, he added.

“If federal government is not putting pressure on Customs they will not overstretch importers. Before now by last year duty freight from China to Nigeria was less than three million but today it is about twelve thousand dollars. “, he said.

“My area of concern is how to bring down inflation. The government should do something. They should stop giving Customs target. This is not done in any part of the world . Customs is only to facilitate trade. This is why we are members of the World Trade Organization”, he said

While appealing to the government to fix major roads leading to major markets across the country from sea Ports he said the deplorable state of the roads was also affecting the cost of movement of containers from the various Ports.

He further appealed for reduction of security checkpoints between Port Harcourt Ports to Onitsha.

“The road is another thing. Before now the transport fare from Port Harcourt to Aba and Onitsha from the Ports were less than one hundred and fifty thousand naira. But now from Onne to Aba is between four and five hundred thousand. , far higher than Onne to Onitsha. The situation of the road made Aba to be higher . These are factors that increase inflation.”, he said

“Again from Port Harcourt to Aba you meet more than nine Police check points in a road less than 35 kilometers. From Port Harcourt to Onitsha you meet upto fifteen or more Police checkpoints. Lokoja to Kaduna you don’t see upto four Police checkpoint. These issues have been on before this IPOB. “, he said.

“At the end of the day you see the importers are forced to raise their price for goods. And all these affect the inflation rate..”, he added.

.

He also enjoined the Nigerian Shippers Council to curtail the excesses of Shipping lines operating in the country, saying they have become.exploitative.

“The Shipping lines are treating us in a way we don’t understand. Before they won’t rate for you until a ship leaves but this is not so now. But today this has changed. Their systems have been reconfigured that you pay ahead.”, he said.

“Nigerian Shippers council that is supposed to be the Police of the shipping lines are not doing what they should do. They rarely take actions when we cry over these issues .They should put the right people to head the Shippers council “, he said.