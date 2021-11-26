By Dirisu Yakubu

Global leaders and stakeholders in the transportation and trade industry will Monday deliberate on the role of transportation in the implementation of the African Continental free trade Area, AfCFTA.

The forum is an international conference being organized by the Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology, NITT, Zaria in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Abuja

With the theme “towards Developing Nigeria into a more competitive and integrated regional transport hub in the African continent” the event according to Dr. Ismaila Danjuma, NITT Director of Training/Conference Coordinator would attract local and international leaders, captains of industry and users of the transportation service in Nigeria and the West African sub region.

The conference is expected to be declared open by Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation while Mallam Nasir El’Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state, is the guest of honour.

Other dignitaries/speakers expected at the event include Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Hon Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Hon Minister of State for Transportation and Senator Hadi Sirika, Hon. Minister of Aviation.

Others are Mr. Jan Hoffman, Head, Trade Logistics, UNCTAD, Geneva, Barr. Hassan Bello, Former Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General, AfCFTA, Ghana, Dr George Muoghalu, MD/CEO, Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA) and . Emmanuel Jime, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council.