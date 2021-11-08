SAN canvasses mindset reorientation for students

Professor Damilola Olawuyi

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, has called for a mindset reorientation in the current generation of Nigerian students if they are to avoid the same leadership mistakes that have polarized the country.

Prof Olawuyi who is also Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships (ARISP) of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, made the remark at the 2021 National Town Hall Meeting organized by the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN).

In his remarks titled “Positioning LAWSAN as a Value-Driven Model Student Body,” Professor Olawuyi, SAN noted, “The whole country waits on your youthful innovation to dismantle the societal and leadership challenges that have for many years hindered the country from fulfilling its God-given potentials.

“But how can you do so if you are already imbibing and mastering the errors of the generations before you?

“We see some student leaders practicing pungent ethnic politics, daylight corruption, over-bloated list of special advisers, budget manipulation, and the worst form of disregard for democratic ideals.

“By so doing, Nigerian youths are validating the erroneous argument that they are indeed not ready for leadership.”

While commending LAWSAN for its recent efforts in initiating sound internal reforms, Olawuyi called on stakeholders in LAWSAN to be the change they will like to see in the country.

He noted that a society progresses only when the next generation learns from the mistakes of those before them while imbibing solely their positive values.

