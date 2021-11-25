The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the arrest of a suspected notorious armed robber during operation in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

He said on Monday 22 at about 9:35 pm, the police received a distress call about a robbery operation going on at Ado junction, Karu local government area of the state.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi, swiftly deployed a detachment of Police Operatives attached to New Karu Division, led by SP Aaron Kaura to the scene.

“On sighting the Police, the armed robbers took to flight in different direction but were given a hot chase by the gallant Police Operatives.

“The police swing into action immediately when they realized that the armed men were shooting sporadically and dispossessing passersby of their valuables,” the statement added.

It further explained that consequently, one Victor Ayuba, ‘M’, 25 years, of New Nyanya who has been on the wanted list of the Police command for the offence of armed robbery was arrested.

The Police spokesperson said a polythene bag containing 21 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one locally-fabricated pistol were recovered from him as exhibits.

The CP has commended the officers for a job well done and urged them to sustain the tempo and flush out criminals in the State.

He said the police are trailing other suspects who are still on the run and promised to apprehend them no matter their hideous.

The Police spokesperson said the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He, therefore, said that the suspect, already arrested, would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria