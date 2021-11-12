By Gabriel Olawale

A digital health firm, Premier Medical Systems, has partnered the Nigerian Medical Association, Nigerian Cardiac Society and the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners to celebrate doctors in the country.



The initiative aimed to inspire and motivate doctors to achieve and attain greater heights in their individual practice and profession.



Speaking ahead of the award and recognition program slated for 3rd December in Lagos, Chairman, Organising Committee and CEO, Premier Medical Systems, Dr. Niyi Osamiluyi said that the award aimed to celebrate doctors who have achieved and excelled in the current year.

“The Physician of the year award was introduced to identify and celebrate doctors who have achieved and excelled in the current year. The overall objective is to use the award to inspire and motivate colleagues to achieve and attain greater heights in their individual practice and profession.

The 2021 Physician of the Year awards builds on the success of the first and second editions held in 2019 and 2020. A major difference for this year’s award is that it will be held as a national event for medical doctors and dentists across Nigeria (rather than Lagos alone).

“Awards will be presented in the voting and non-voting categories. Under the voting category, there are eight awards (four to individuals and four to institutions). Under the non-voting category, seven awards will be given.

“Under the voting category we have physician of the year for public, private and Diaspora. Special recognition award for excellence in mother and child care; cardiovascular care; surgical care; and oncology care. One doctor of less than 10 years post medical qualification who exhibits high standards in the practice of medicine and dentistry will also be rewarded.

“Special recognition award will be given to six physicians whose work has led to advancement and elevation of practice in a particular field/area or who has demonstrated uncommon courage in their practice or whose work had led to a significant increase in access to quality and affordable care.

