Dayo Johnson Akure

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) weekend said that the Petroleum Industry Act as well as the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT), would serve as a catalyst for the development of host communities in the Niger Delta region.

The oil giant, therefore, urged community leaders, women and youths to support the PIA so that the communities could reap its benefits.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, said this at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Amona Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Development (AMAICOMMA), held in Ugbo, Ilaje council area of Ondo State.

Brikinn noted that “the PIA would help consolidate on the successes achieved through the Offshore Memorandum of Understanding (OMoU) and Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU).

Speaking through Chevron’s Communications Coordinator, Kayode Adeboye, Brikinn described the PIA as a “new thing which they sought to understand and ensure the continuation of community development in a participatory way.

” l implore our community leaders, women, youths and other stakeholders to keep an open mind and continue to support this new law so that our communities can reap more benefits under the new dispensation.”

He lauded AMAICOMMA for keeping with the principles of transparency and accountability as well as achieving most of its cardinal objectives including community empowerment and sustainable development.

“We are also happy that AMAICOMMA has fostered peace and helped resolve conflicts in its communities. It id important to know that community development can only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace that is conducive for business activities.

“As we all know, a key element of the OMoU is the peacebuilding which creates a platform for all stakeholders to address conflicts through dialogue without allowing them to degenerate into disruptive situations.”

Managing Director of New Nigeria Foundation, Prof. Obafemi Ajibola, said the AGM was an opportunity to promote transparency and accountability within the CNL OMoU Governance Model.

Ajibola expressed optimism that the skills and capacity building over the past would help them prepare for a peaceful and stress-free transition.”

The AMAICOMMA Chairman, Mr. Taiwo Orisabinone, said the body has carried out free medical health services for the aged, pregnant women and children; skills acquisition programme for women and commenced construction of a Mother and Child Health Centre in collaboration with the Ilaje Regional Development Committee (ILRDC)

Orisabinone thanked CNL for its continued funding of the OmoU and iterated its commitment to driving gender equality by promoting women’s participation in science; and giving back to the community.

“I sincerely hope that we all will key into the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) for a better future for the good people of the oil-bearing communities as soon as the coast is clear.”

The Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Frederick Akinruntan who was represented by the Baale of Agbede Community, Chief Omotehinse Mogohen, commended CNL and AMAICOMMA for their contributions to the development in the oil rich llaje community.

