Inuwa approves N148.76m monthly subvention increase for Gombe varsity

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State

…Directs immediate processing of CATA arrears, moves to address ASUU demands

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — Gombe State Governor and Visitor to Gombe State University, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved an additional N148.762 million monthly subvention for the institution to facilitate the implementation of the Enhanced Salary Structure, otherwise known as the Consolidated Academic Tool Allowance (CATA), effective from October 2026.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, disclosed this in a statement made available by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, on Wednesday.

According to Njodi, the approval was part of the state government’s efforts to address concerns arising from the 2025 Federal Government- Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) agreement.

He said the additional funding, representing a 56 per cent increase in the university’s monthly subvention, would strengthen the institution’s capacity to meet its financial obligations to staff and make adequate budgetary provisions for the implementation of the new salary structure.

Njodi added that the required provision would be captured in the state’s 2026 Supplementary Budget, which is expected to be presented to the Gombe State House of Assembly for consideration in September.

The governor also directed the university management to immediately commence processes for the payment of outstanding CATA arrears.

In addition, Yahaya directed the management to explore internal measures for the gradual settlement of other outstanding staff obligations, including arrears of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage awards, minimum wage and Earned Academic Allowances.

The government explained that the obligations would be addressed in phases, taking into consideration the financial sustainability of the university and the need to ensure uninterrupted academic activities.

The development comes against the backdrop of growing concerns by the university’s ASUU branch over the non-implementation of some agreements and outstanding financial obligations owed academic staff.

Speaking with Vanguard in Gombe on Wednesday evening, the ASUU branch chairman, Dr Mustapha Shehu Muhammad, said the union had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the state government in line with a resolution of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Muhammad listed the non-implementation of the 2025 ASUU-Federal Government agreement as one of the major grievances of the union.

Other issues, he said, included arrears relating to the N30,000 minimum wage, 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage awards, as well as the non-implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage and outstanding Earned Academic Allowances.

He warned that the branch had been directed by the ASUU NEC to commence a total, comprehensive and indefinite industrial action upon the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum if the issues were not satisfactorily addressed.

Meanwhile, the state government said efforts were also being made to establish a more sustainable financing mechanism for education in the state.

The Gombe State House of Assembly has passed legislation establishing the Gombe State Education Trust Fund, with operations expected to commence in October 2026.

The fund is expected to provide a sustainable financing framework for education, particularly Gombe State University and other state-owned tertiary institutions.

According to the government, the initiative would strengthen its capacity to meet recurrent and developmental needs in the education sector while providing a more dependable mechanism for addressing staff welfare and institutional requirements.

The government urged ASUU to take cognisance of the measures already put in place and the assurances given by the administration, stressing that it remained committed to resolving the concerns of both academic and non-academic staff unions in a sustainable manner.

It further assured that the Inuwa Yahaya administration would continue to engage ASUU, university management and other stakeholders towards maintaining industrial harmony, academic stability and the continued development of Gombe State University.