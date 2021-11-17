



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ki appointed Mr Julius Akinsola, as the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Lagos State chapter of the party.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akobundu said that the decision of the NWC was pursuant to its powers under Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)€ of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

He said that Mr Ade Adeniyi would serve as the Secretary of the committee, other members included Mr Ademola Oyede, Dr Babs Akinlolu, Nuru Abiodun Lawal, Alhaja Babs Olorunkemi, Chief Alani Ige, Mrs Olabisi Odunsi, and Alhaji Bode Oladehinde.

“The caretaker committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Lagos State as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution, for a period, not exceeding 90 days (from November to February 2022) until a new executive committee is elected.

“All critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our great party in Lagos state and other parts of the country is by this guided accordingly,” Akobundu said.