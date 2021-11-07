By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to   the Federal Government  to  rehabilitate  dilapidated NNPC storage tank farms across the country instead of using N621.2bn for road  construction.

Onuesoke, who gave the advise while addressing journalists in Warri, said the rehabilitation of all the moribund storage  tank farms  across the county is  necessary  in addressing  the  loading and transportation  challenges encountered by marketers .

The PDP chieftain, however, said :“The 21  storage tank farm depots that are receiving supply directly from  NNPC are closed to the people. They are located in different parts of the country.  If the tanks are rehabilitated, there will be no need of tankers supplying   fuel from Lagos to Zamfara by roads.  Tankers in Zamfara will go to tank farms closer to them in the  North  to get their products. In this case,  fuel will be less expensive to   transport,  it will save time and  cost.“

He said although government had already approved funds for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads, it can still change its decision  after proper analysis of the benefits of his suggestion.

“My call for the federal government to use the fund to rehabilitate  tank farm depots became more necessary when multi nationals like Dangote Group, MTN,  Mainstreet  Energy, and LNG have already contributed substantial funds for the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads across the country.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.