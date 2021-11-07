By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the Federal Government to rehabilitate dilapidated NNPC storage tank farms across the country instead of using N621.2bn for road construction.

Onuesoke, who gave the advise while addressing journalists in Warri, said the rehabilitation of all the moribund storage tank farms across the county is necessary in addressing the loading and transportation challenges encountered by marketers .

The PDP chieftain, however, said :“The 21 storage tank farm depots that are receiving supply directly from NNPC are closed to the people. They are located in different parts of the country. If the tanks are rehabilitated, there will be no need of tankers supplying fuel from Lagos to Zamfara by roads. Tankers in Zamfara will go to tank farms closer to them in the North to get their products. In this case, fuel will be less expensive to transport, it will save time and cost.“

He said although government had already approved funds for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads, it can still change its decision after proper analysis of the benefits of his suggestion.

“My call for the federal government to use the fund to rehabilitate tank farm depots became more necessary when multi nationals like Dangote Group, MTN, Mainstreet Energy, and LNG have already contributed substantial funds for the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of roads across the country.”