Multi-Award-winning Fuji-Pop Artiste and Nigerian Gospel Minister, Salau Aliu Olayiwola, aka Testimony Jaga, has recorded a major breakthrough in his music career as he currently tours the United Kingdom with his debut, official video entitled “My style”.

Testimony Jaga performed in high spirit and with high voltage of energy and this has resulted in an electrifying and thrilling nature of the video, which is worth viewing for the pleasure of music lovers and which music lovers in UK have enjoyed greatly during the tour.

The Ogun State born gospel artiste’s much anticipated new visual was directed by renowned Akin Alabi.

It turned out to be another huge success following Jaga’s successful promotional tour in the UK with the video.

Produced by J Moses, “My Style” encourages us to embrace our uniqueness, praising God our Father and Maker with everything we have.

Hear what Testimony Jaga said about the video :” It’s also a song of testimony, declaration, and celebration of God’s gracious gifts in our lives.”

The vibrant and colourful new video captures Testimony Jaga in his energetic self praising God in his own style.

Doubling as the CEO of the ‘Fuji Gospel Empire’ and initiator of SGM ‘Street Gospel Movement’ – Testimony Jaga continues to reach and take over the streets with the gospel of Christ.

He is surely an artiste to watch out for as he has taken the Nigerian music industry and indeed the world gospel music scene by storm.

