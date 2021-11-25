*…urge NDLEA to declare war on cartel

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

House of Representatives, Thursday, explained that since 1990 the production of crystal meth had been hijacked by Mexican drug dealers, who set up laboratories in Nigeria for the production of Mkpuru Mmiri in 2016.

The lawmakers then mandated the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to go after peddlers of Methampheramine nicknamed Mkpuru-Mmiri and other hard drugs in the country with a view to stamping them out.

The House also asked the agency to reintegrate and strategize further on its enforcement and enlightenment capacity to cover the mode and cure for meth addiction which, it said, has no medical treatment at the moment.

The resolution followed a motion titled “Urgent Need to Sensitize Nigerians on the Danger of Widespread Meth Epidemic and Effect of Crystal Meth on the Nigerian Youths”, moved by Henry Nwawuba at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Nwawuba noted the widespread meth epidemic and the effect of crystal Meth on Nigerians, especially the youths.

He also noted the highly addictive street form of the pharma grade amphetamine and the ill-equipped handling or stopping of the spread.

“Many homes in the south east are currently facing the dangerous effect of Methampheramine nick-named Mkpuru-Mmiri which translates to seed of water.

“Crystal meth is a crystal narcotic hallucinogen that is capable of destroying a person mentally.

“An estimated 75 percent of the users in our society are adversely affected and they have become a burden to their families and communities.

“Since 1990 the production of Crystal Meth has been hijacked by Mexican drug dealers who set up laboratories in Nigeria for the production of Mkpuru Mmiri in 2016.

The origin

“Methamphetamine also known as Crystal Meth or Mkpuru mmniri was developed in Japan in 1919 and grossly abused during World War II when it was issued to pilots on suicidal mission then called KamKaze.

“After the world war, it was used briefly as a medication for depression and for controlling obesity, but it was quickly abandoned and banned thereafter, especially in the 1970s.

“As a stimulant, it has a powerful euphoric effect similar to those of cocaine.

“Meth typically keeps users awake depriving them of sleep, making them react violently and takes a toll on the physical look of its users,” he said.

Contributing to the motion, the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu asked NDLEA to trace the manufacturers and others in the chain.

“Who are the manufacturers? Where is the factory? Where is it manufactured? Who are the traders?

“When you beat young people, it is like double jeopardy. Somebody is a victim of the drug and you are still beating them.

“NDLEA should trace, and we should ensure rehabilitation of the victims and make sure we take meth out of the market.

“That is the quickest thing we can do; after taking meth out of the market, then we will know what to do with our citizens who are already victims,” he said.

Also speaking, Lynda Ikpeazu said that many youths of young ages were involved in the consumption of the drug.

“It does sound like a joke, but it is actually very serious and killing a lot of people.

“In the next 10 years, if we don’t stop it, we are going to have a zombie society.”

