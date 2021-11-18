Malaria cases in Uganda dropped by 8.7 per cent in the financial year 2020/21, a report indicated on Thursday.

The annual report, issued by the ministry of health last Wednesday, said malaria cases dropped to about 13.6 million in 2020/21 from 14.9 million in 2019/20.

The deadly disease remained the leading cause of hospitalisation in the East African country, followed by pneumonia, neonatal conditions and anaemia.

The number of deaths in health facilities increased to 45,990 from 45,042 during the period, the report noted.

