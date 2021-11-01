Loveth says God’s presence is the best place to be.

The rising gospel singer-songwriter shares her highly anticipated 6-track EP, Best Place To Be, with lead single “Best Place To Be” executive produced by Spiritual Beatz, plus tracks like “Okosisi Na Enye Ndu,” “Something About Your Name,” “Over Do,” “You Be God,” and “I’m A Winner.”

Talking about the new drop, Loveth reflects on her personal encounter with God, through his son Yeshua. “The BEST PLACE TO BE EP is predicted on my personal encounter with JESUS, Since 8/02/1990, I have known Him as CONSTANT friend indeed. I have known Him as my Possibility during impossible situations. He sure does know how to bring water out of the rock….(He is the God that uses egg to break coconut so that the stone can be humble).” I LOVE HIM MOST OF ALL, she reveals.

The project arrives on the heels of her last drop You Be God in early October. Over the weekend, Loveth made headlines after she performed at her concert in Benin City along side RealWarripikin, MC Edopikin.

Loveth propels us into her own spiritual soundscape that brims with unexpectedness and surprise. She kept us on our toes, she taps into what David taught us in the Bible about worship, as we seek to grow in expressiveness, articulating heart-felt praise and gratefulness to God, David is an example to us of a man who sought to grow in worship, not settle down in a safe zone. The EP without a doubt proves Loveth’s creative spectrum, on “You Be God” she acknowledges the sovereignty of God, letting us know why we must worship him in all situations.

BEST PLACE TO BE by Loveth, showcases her ability to play with a selection of sounds.