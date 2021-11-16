LCDA boss, Sesan Daini doles out N3m to needy, students in Lagos

Unveiling of the new revenue logo by the Executive Chairman, Olusesan Daini.

By Bose Adelaja

The Executive Chairman, Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Ikorodu Division, Lagos State, Olusesan Daini has donated N3 million to 200 less-privileged residents and indigent students in the LCDA.

The presentation was made during the Year 2022 Budget Stakeholders Meeting/1,584 Days in office, which took place at the council secretariat in Igbogbo yesterday.

The 100 less privileged residents comprising the elderly, widows and physically-challenged smiled home with N20,000 each while 100 indigent students got N10,000 each.

The Chairman also donated benches, tables, white marker boards and instructional materials to 12 schools in the LCDA just as he unveiled a logo for revenue generation.

The chairman said this is a reference point of growth and good governance in the state.

According to him, 100 less privileged were randomly drawn from the National Social Register of the State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU) while the indigent students were selected after due consultations.

He said, “the council has started and will continue to provide stipends to old people, widows and physically challenged persons as captured in the list of SOCU.”

Present at the occasion were; Mr Nurudeen Solaja, member, Lagos State House of Assembly, LSHA, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, former Minister for Works, a member Governor’s Advisory Council, Lagos State, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun and former member, LSHA, Adebimpe Akinsola, among others.

In their goodwill messages, Solaja commended Daini for his achievement so far while Senator Ogunlewe admonished the council to manage the party structure at the grassroots in addition to his developmental agenda.

Also, Akinsola urged party leaders and lawmakers to lobby for the approval of LCDAs to become a substantial local government while Bashorun lauded the chairman and advised him to achieve more developmental goals.

Students and teachers of Local Government Primary School, Igbe, were happy to receive the entourage of the council during the inauguration of six class rooms and donation of chairs, tables and instructional materials to the school.

In a chat with Vanguard, Mrs Omotayo Esther, the school head teacher said the materials will enhance teaching and learning processes.

Two beneficiaries, Rev. Abayomi Owoyale and Ogidi Oluwakemi said they were happy at the gesture.

Vanguard News Nigeria