. You’ll all smiles, APC chieftain, Abiodun assures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Mammoth residents of Ikorodu Division have expressed support for all the All Progressives Congress, APC candidates in the 2023 general polls

This came as AP, of Ikorodu Division, at the weekend, flagged off its 2023 campaign for candidates vying for various elective positions at all levels of government in Ikorodu Division, Lagos State.

The flag-off ceremony which was held at the Alajede Palace Ijede had in attendance, the Lagos East Senatorial candidate of the party, Senator Mikhail Adetokunbo Abiru FCA; House of Representatives Member, Babajimi Benson, candidate House of Reps, Aro Abiodun AMA, candidate, Ikorodu Constituency II and Gbolahan Ogunleye, candidate, Ikorodu Constituency 1.

People from Igbogbo/Bayieku Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Imota, Ijede, and the entire Ikorodu Division attended the program.

The Apex APC Chairman of the party in Ikorodu Division, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, a former deputy Governor of the state, while addressing the mammoth crowd, urged all to intensify efforts at ensuring the success of the party at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

Ogunleye who described the pairing of Chief Bola Tinubu and Shettima as the right choice for the country, especially during this trying period stressed the need for members to make it a reality.

He added that candidates of the party at all levels including its governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has political records of excellent performance.

“I urge our people to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards. This is the only legal weapon to make the dream come to reality,” he said.

The rally which was anchored by the Executive Chairman, Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area, LCDA and Director of Local Organising Committee, LOC, Media, Builder Olusesan Daini, saw Senator, Sen.Abiru and Mr Julius Berger of Ikorodu Division, Rep. Benson, appealing passionately with the electorates to double the previous figures of elections in Ikorodu Division. They assured the multitude crowd of effective and more quality representation.

Also, the APC candidate in Ikorodu Constituency II, Abiodun, popularly known as AMA, said his choice of candidate is a divine one, and that he would ensure he put smiles on the faces of the people of Ikorodu Constituency II if elected.

He urged all to come out in large numbers and cast their votes for all APC candidates in February and March polls respectfully.

Other party chieftains in attendance were: Asipa Kaoli, Adebimpe Akinsola, Gbenga Oshin, Chairman Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba of Ijede LCDA, Wasiu Adeshina of Ikorodu LG, Adeola Banjo of Ikorodu North, Prince Wasiu Agoro of Imota, Sulaimon Olanrewaju of Ikorodu West LCDA, Prince Segun Ogunlewe, LGAs Chairmen.

Others were: the six Ikorodu Division Council Chairmen who played host to the event, Akinsola Adebimpe, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Chairman, Mayor Dele Oshinowo, Former Chief Whip of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Rotimi Abiru and another party faithful in Ikorodu Division, APC stalwarts, groups, among others.