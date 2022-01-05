The transformers being unloaded

By Bose Adelaja

The donation was facilitated by the council chairman, Mr Olusesan Daini.

The joy of residents of Odumade/Sholumade Phase Two Community Development Association, Macaulay, Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, Ikorodu Zone, Lagos State knew no bounds on Tuesday as they received a 300KVA transformer to boost power supply in the area.

As at eight O’clock in the morning, some of the residents were seen jubilating as they welcomed the new transformer into their community.

While receiving the transformer on behalf of the community, the CDA Chairman, Prince Femi Adelaja said the community cried to the council boss when there was a need for an alternative transformer to complement the existing one that was overloaded due to expansion.

He said, “We are grateful to our council chairman Olusesan Daini for granting our request and illuminating our community in the new year.”

Corroborating Adelaja’s view, the traditional leader of the community, Chief Sharafadeen Tijani seized the occasion to urge the state government to rehabilitate the only access road linking the community to several other communities in the LCDA. He said: ”Igbogbo/Baiyeku Road needs urgent attention from the state government to make life bearable for us. My only car has been grounded while I move around on bikes due to the dilapidating nature of Igbogbo/Baiyeku Road.

“We are afraid that as another rainy season approaches, many residents may experience hardship by paying through their nose to move to and fro the community. The state government should come to our aid by fixing it,”

Speaking with our correspondent shortly after the donation, Daini said another 300KVA transformer was donated to Lajo Community under the LCDA the same day.

The council boss said the essence of governance was to bring succour to the people, noting that the transformers were part of his electoral promises to the communities.

He advised the beneficiaries to protect them against vandalisation.

“Doing this will encourage us to extend the gesture to other communities. Though, our interventions were based on the needs of each community. Thank God that we have donated two 300KVA transformers to two communities in Macaulay and Lajo today. I urge them to put it to good use.” he said.

Some of the residents were said they were grateful to Daini for looking into their plights.

A resident, Mrs Aboyeji Kofoworola said, “I was overwhelmed when I saw the transformer because the community has been experiencing electricity challenges for a period of eight years that I have packed into the community. thank the council chairman for facilitating this,” Also, Abdulahi Adekunle said: “We have been expecting this gesture got several years and it came to pass today. We are very happy. “