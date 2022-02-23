By Bose Adelaja

A member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ikorodu Constituency 11, Saka Solaja on Wednesday, formally opened 12 boreholes for his constituents.

The boreholes were sunk in strategic areas in the constituency to cushion the effects of water scarcity in the area.

Area covered were Igbogbo, Imota, Ibeshe, Igbopa, Ijede and Ilado to mention but few.

Speaking during the event, former Senator, Lagos-East Senatorial District, Adeseye Ogunlewe, commended the efforts of the lawmaker in reaching out to grassroots, especially in meeting the basic needs of the communities.

He said: “I am elated at the level of the projects you are inaugurating today which speaks volumes about your personality. I advise residents to make good use of them so that they can get more,’’

Also speaking during the event, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Kaoli Olusanya urged Community Development Committees (CDC), to take ownership of the projects for proper maintainance so that project would last long.

“I appreciate the lawmaker for bringing dividends of democracy to his people at the grassroots and I wish him more prospects in his leadership stride,’’ said the party chieftain.

In his contribution, the Chairman, Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Association (LCDA), Olusesan Daini expressed optimism that more developmental projects would be inaugurated in the constituents.

He said: “This is a laudable achievement and I am confident that more of these will come in due time,’’ he said.

The Lisa of Ibeshe, Chief Jamiu Adesina said, ‘’I have not seen anything like this in my life: for a lawmaker to sink multiple boreholes in various communities, is very rare. We need to appreciate him so that he can do more.”

The lawmaker who is also the Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts in his response said that he has facilitated lots of bills that would bring more developmental projects to his constituency among which is the completion of the second phase of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way.

According to him, the second phase of Ijede Road would be completed and all major link roads in the constituency would also be constructed, rehabilitated and completed as embedded in year 2022 budget.

Solaja said that some major roads like Igbogbo/Baiyeku would also be rehabilitated to alleviate the sufferings of residents and road users.

‘’The road linking Ijede-Igbodu to Imota will be completed because of the rice mill in the area.

“I want to assure the people of my constituency that this year, I am going to touch all sectors, roads, hospitals, schools, women affairs, education and many more.

‘’This year, one of my biggest projects is poverty alleviation and very soon we will commence distribution of Joint Admission and Matriculation (JAMB) form to students in my constituency,” he said

The occasion was witnessed by some personalities in the political sector.

Vanguard News