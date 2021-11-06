Nigerian comedy whizz, Kenny Blaq cracks a career first with his first ever comedy special on Netflix tagged ‘In My Room’ which goes live from Wednesday, November 17.

This feat also confers an unrivalled industry milestone on the talented stand-up comedian as the first home-based Nigerian comedian to leverage his wholly local content shot in Lagos on the international video-on-demand (VOD) platform. The first being United State-based Nigerian comedian, Seyi Brown.

To herald the release, Kennyblaq’s Unic Made Entertainment in collaboration with Bluepictures Distribution Limited will host a premiere at Blue Cinemas, Onikan, Lagos on the release date, November 17.

The hilarious production is licensed by Netflix to stream to audience cutting across different demographics and launching the 27 year old to regions such as the rest of Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada. Incidentally, the comedian has stamped his footprints in these country at different levels while on tour. Tapping on the strength of Netflix’s wide-appeal, his first VOD special puts him in a firm position to expand his audience and deepen his connection. Between Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, he commands the attention of almost two million followers.

Netflix synopsizes Kenny Blaq’s thus, ‘In My Room,’ “In a one-man show, comedian and singer, Kenny Blaq reflects on a year spent indoors amid COVID-19, riffling on airport customs, his love life and more.”

Before now, the Nigerian movie industry otherwise known as Nollywood has enjoyed a beautiful romance with Netflix with the American VOD giants opening a Nigerian office and reciprocating the love by commissioning original productions. With ‘In My Room’, Kenny Blaq has blazed the trail opening a huge door of possibilities for other home-based comedians.

Kenny Blaq whose real names is Kehinde Peter Otolorin has established a solid reputation as one of most authentic creative within the ecosystem. Putting in over a decade into a blistering career as stand-comic, Kenny has established a reputation as one of the few touch-bearers of the sub-genre known as music-comedy. Unafraid to navigate uncharted territories, Kenny as he is fondly called tailored his award-winning show, The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq in like manner of a broadway-style comedy extravagance. It paid off with the show winning laurels at Naija FM Comedy Awards.

Relentless in testing new waters, the 2017 The Future Awards Africa Prize for Comedy winner gained international acclaim by selling out his headline show tagged State Of Mind at Indigo 02 in London. Aligning his Unic Made Entertainment outfit with the likes of UK-based renowned event curator, Smade Entertainment, the young comedian has also toured extensively selling out locations in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe and Africa.

Speaking about his new project, Kenny Blaq enthused, “On Christmas Day last year, I created an intimate music comedy event for a few of my fans, as a test shoot for my first ever special attempt, after seeing alot of it on Netflix. I’m elated that the test shoot has now be licensed exclusively by Netflix. I would like people to watch it and share their feedback with me. First, they should navigate to ‘Coming Soon’ section on Netflix, scroll down till they see In My Room. Click on the ‘Remind Me Button’ and spread the love by passing this on to others. I would be counting on the support of my fans to make a big splash.”

He added, “Getting on an international VOD platform has always been the goal for me. For all the hours I spent on Netflix watching some of my favourite comedians such as Kevin Hart, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, I knew my day will come. For me, this is just the beginning, we haven’t scratched the surface. I want to bring all my unique relatable funny experiences to entertain people of all cultures and colour on-demand anywhere in the world. Everyone around me knows the premium that I place on quality content production, some think I’m crazy. Getting in bed with Netflix validates me.”