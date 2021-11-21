Adedoyin Ayomide

The story of Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, who is popularly referred to as Ayrubber,la media personality, social media influencer, and one of the best hands in the Fourth Estate of the realm

Speaking to newsmen recently, the On-Air Personality gave a glimpse of his vast experience this way: “What I do is around the media and the environment. I am a television presenter and also a radio presenter for Kedu TV and also a voice-over artist but being a voice-over artist is a freelance work where you give me the script and I will just deliver.

“I have done that for a couple of persons, media and even brands in general. I am also a talent manager. I manage talent for people that create content and a talent manager for vskit app, a short video app in Africa that people make content and just have fun.

“Sometimes I do real estate for people that try to get affordable houses but majorly, everything I do is around journalism and reporting and also showing myself as a voice-over artist.”

Taking a turn to switch between television and radio comes as fun for Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, who argues that journalism has been his life, passion, and hubby to boot

According to Ayrubber, “I am into radio and television journalism. I have worked with Kaduto (itan international tv station that reports African entertainment and lifestyle news). I have also worked with Nigezie tv for a few voiceover works.

“At the Lagos Africa Radio 96.1 fm, I was into the news reporting and it was usually a fun experience to be the person to come to for information, trends, and what is happening in the industry. It’s just really an amazing opportunity to be in journalism because I have learnt a lot, met a lot of people, and connected a whole lot with so many directors, CEOs for more opportunities and stuff.

“Journalism particularly television is something I do strongly and the experience has been really amazing and I hope to grow and become better, ” added Ayrubber.

In what appears like a counsel for the young and upcoming ones, Ayrubber says making a career out of one’s passion can be a passport to success, saying, “I heard this from VJ Adams, make your passion your profession so that work will become play. So if you make your passion your profession, work will be like play.

“I fell in love with hearing people talk either through radio, from the music or tv. I tend to pay attention, watch a lot of movies to be able to do public speaking. That is how I started and the rest is history.

“It was a tough one because when I was grooming myself back then, I remembered when I walked past on the streets. I would read billboards aloud to myself because I wanna see how my voice would sound in that particular sentence. I read billboards to teach myself and practice more even before I got into journalism school. So, all I did was just apply it. It’s good to really practice,” stressed Ayrubber.