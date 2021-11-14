Pastor Glorious Abu of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Christ the Wonderful Parish) Lugbe, has urged Christians to submit all their supplications to God as he is still in the business of solving all problems.

The Pastor, in a sermon titled “Personal Success”, made the call in Abuja on Sunday.

According to him, some people strive effortlessly to succeed without knowing Christ and this is vanity and destructive.

The pastor took his sermon from the book of 1 Corinthians 9 verses 27, reading “But I keep under my body and bring it into subjection. Lest that by any means, when I have 0reaxhed to others, I myself should be cast away”.

“Some people are stagnant and seemed relaxed, and they don’t know it is a spiritual problem.

“Some Christians only want to hear prosperity being preached to them, they go after material things, laziness is a sin and not acceptable to God.

He said laziness was a major cause of social vices in any country and development.

Abu also read from the book of First Timothy 4:16 – “take heed from unto thy self and unto the doctrine and continue in them, for in doing this thou shalt both save thyself and them that hear thee”.

The pastor urged children of God to stand up on their feet to move the church and country forward through hard work and determination.

Abu advised Christians to put the fear of God in all spheres of their lives and seek first the kingdom of heaven.

“You have to make your self worthy, to be able to help contribute your quota to the society to enhance national development.

“Today, I advise Christians to stop the blame games, in any situation you find your self, pray find a way out of the situation.

He urged Christians to have self control as that was the only way things would be done right.

“If you don’t have self control, you cannot control others,” he said, adding that Christians should seek to conquer for themselves and be of assistance to their brethrens.

Abu prayed that Christians should shun violence and pray always.

Earlier, the pastor had made a declaration on all the congregations that “Never in November, Not in my month of November”, against stagnation, family affliction, career set back, lack of favour, and disappointments, among other negative things. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria