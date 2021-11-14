By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during an encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

But a Brigadier General and Commander of the Special Forces, Brig-Gen Dzarma Zirkusu, and some of his soldiers were killed during the fierce encounter with the troops reportedly charging against the terrorists to prevent the town from falling to ISWAP.

The terrorists were said to have arrived the town with massive arsenal of movable weapons and high caliber equipment with which to over run troops but the soldiers stood their ground.

Confirming the killings, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said, “In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filling this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A – Jet combat trucks, two A-29 artillery weapons, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location”.

