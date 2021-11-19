.

—Two lecturers win grants worth over N53 million to contain Covid – 19

—- From three schools, 149 students forty years ago to nine schools, 25,000 students

One hundred and sixty students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, graduated with a first-class division ahead of the institution 32 rd convocation and its 40th anniversary.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Adeola Funwape Akure said that the 160 students with first-class division represent 5 per cent of the 3,205 graduating students.

Speaking through the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Phillip Oguntade explained that 1334 students came out with second class upper representing 41.6% and 1483 with second class lower representing 46.3%.

Funwape added that 222 students came out with third-class representing 6.9% while six graduated with a pass representing 0.2 %.

The Vice-Chancellor said the three personalities would be conferred with the University’s Honorary Doctorate Degree include, Prince Adebimpe lge Ogunleye, Doctor of Science ( Honoris Causa) while Dr Haroun Al – Rashid Adamu and High Highness, Dr Ephraim Fagha would be awarded Doctor of Management Science ( Honoris Causa).

Also, three eminent scholars are to be recognized with the honour of Professor Emeritus and they include, Prof Ekundayo, Adeyinka Adeyemi, Prof Olugboyega Ademosun, former deputy Vice-Chancellor and Dean, School of Engineering and Prof Samuel Falaki, the pioneer Prof of Computer Science in the varsity.

The VC said that as part of the 40th anniversary, a lecture entitled ” Innovation, Technology and Prospect of prosperity in Nigeria will be delivered by Prof Pat Utomi on November 25th at 3 pm

Other programs line up include commissioning of Alumni projects, a career talk for secondary Schools tagged ” More than certificate 2.0 was fixed for November 25 th while FUTA 95-91 Alumni Projects will be commissioned same day while on Friday, November 26th some projects would be commissioned, award of a certificate, diplomas and First Degrees would hold same day.

The award of Postgraduate Diploma, Masters degrees, Doctorate degrees and conferments of honorary degrees and Professor Emeritus would hold on Saturday, November, 27.

Prof Fuwape speaking on the contribution of the institution to the containment of the Covid – 19 pandemic, said that Prof Olabode Olatunbosun received a TETFund grant worth N24m for a research project on Ensemble Machine Learning Classification Algorithm HMS for Diagnosis and prevention of Covid – 19severity level.

Also, Prof Ojokoh Bolanle received a TETFund grant worth N29m for a project on Automated Contact Tracing with Privacy-Preserving and Cased- Based Referral Platform for Prediction and Containment of Covid -19 in the country.

Fuwape said that the university had justified the reason’s for its establishment 40 years ago adding that from three schools and 149 students at inception in 1982, it now has over 25,000 students, nine schools, a school of Post Graduate studies and fifty-five departments.

