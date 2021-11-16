By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – GETSMART Entertainment Magazine is set for its maiden ‘Award of Excellence Nigeria’ award ceremony billed to hold in Benin City, Edo State next month.

The award ceremony, according to the organiser, is designed to honour Nigerians for their commendable hard work in various aspects of life.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mr Smart Onobun said that the event is also to reward young talented Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in the entertainment industry.

He listed the award categories to include, “DJ of the year, Hype-man of the year, Event manager of the year, Fashion house of the year, Make-up artist of the year, Next-rated afro pop/highlife of the year, Next-rated comedian of the year, Next-rated dance crew/individual of the year, Next-rated gospel artist of the year, Next-rated music artist of the year, Next-rated music producer of the year, Next-rated actor of the year, Next-rated actress of the year as well as Next-rated MC of the year.

Also to receive awards, according to him, are outstanding individuals across Nigeria who have contributed to the development of the country through humanitarian services, empowerment of the masses, community development and service delivery in various works of life.

“This is a medium for us to say thank you and to appreciate them for the great things they have done and continue to do,” he said.