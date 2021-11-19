.

Following the indisputable success of his critically acclaimed “New Beginning” album, Enny Julius, a meritorious gospel artist who started music in 2005, has been showcasing his versatility across various genres of music.

Enny is set to drop his latest project “Living God”, a creative piece of afro-fusion. Produced by Dalorbeats M&M Okeysokay, with visuals by Oluyinka Davids for IFocus, his latest project “Living God” will be released on Sunday, 21st November 2021. Enny is also planning to embark on a country tour in January 2022.

An artist who gives his all, Enny works tirelessly to become the best version of himself. His outstanding musical prowess is evident in some of his renowned songs including “Music in my heart”, “Faithful God”, “Chukwuoma”, “Overcome”, among others.

His masterpiece “New Beginning” features fifteen tracks of melodious brilliance with several awards to show. One of his tracks “Chukwuoma” won the Maranatha USA Best Video Award 2020, while “Overcome” bagged the Best Collaboration Song in Maranatha USA Award 2021.

Since releasing his last album, Enny Julius has been working on another powerful project focused on black gospel music. This, however, is still a work in progress.