Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday promised the state residents of good and enabling environment through the provisions of basic comforts in spite of harsh economic situation in the country.

Akeredolu made the promise in Akure during the deployment of solar home system.

The project was sponsored by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA)/Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) and Ondo State Government, in collaboration with Asteven International Company Ltd. and Jakovie Energy.

Akeredolu, represented by the Secretary, Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), said that his administration would not renege on its determination to make lives bearable for the residents.

“In the face of COVID-19, which without equivocation, brought the world economy to its kneel in the recent time, our administration has been striving to providing the enabling environment for law abiding people of Ondo State.

“We will not renege on our determination to make lives bearable for Ondo State residents, notwithstanding the economic situation.

“We are deploying every opportunity in ensuring that the good people of Ondo State: artisans, market women, farmers and civil servants enjoy basic comforts,” the governor said.

Akeredolu, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision around the project in creating more job opportunities within the electricity value-chain.

He also appreciated the management of REA for playing leading role as catalyst in the government’s plan to provide electricity to millions of Nigerians through off-grid connections.

According to him, priority will be given to people living in rural areas and urban settlements, either underserved or totally cut off from the national grid.

He urged people of the state to embrace the project, saying that it would benefit them a lot and promised that government would supervise the project to achieve its aims.

In her remarks, Mrs Abike Bayo-Ilawole, Secretary, Office of Public Utilities (OPU) in the state, said that the solar system was clean, renewable and affordable.

Bayo-Ilawole said: “The facility is backed up with quality warranty for a considerable period of three years with ease mode of monthly repayment without down payment.

“We appreciate God for the proactive move of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who saw the need to take the advantage of Presidential 5 Million Solar Connections Initiative to increase electricity access in the state,” she said.

The OPU secretary said that the project was a private sector-led electricity access scheme to be facilitated by a low cost loan facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“An important aspect of the scheme is the outright ownership by beneficiaries at a Federal Government subsidised rate, irrespective of your choice of package,” she said.

According to her, the initiative is to make energy for all, adding there is a team of professional body named, Jakovie Energy that will be making the implementation a seamless one.

“The Office of Public Utilities, which is the state agency saddled with the responsibilities of power and allied matters, has subjected to Real-Win-Worth (RWW) innovations screen management technique.

“It’s real, worth it and we can win with it. This is recommended for all,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria