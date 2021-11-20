The Zone 14 Command of the Nigeria Police, consisting Kaduna and Katsina States, has fixed November 23 to December 6 for the medical screening of constables being enlisted into the Force.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Shehu Suleiman, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

“The medical screening exercise of the zone will be conducted by the police medical personnel at the Ibrahim Coomassie Police Hospital, Sabon-Layi, Katsina.

“The medical screening exercise is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

The statement said the recruitment exercise was free and would be conducted in the best tradition of transparency and professionalism.

“Candidates are advised not to allow themselves to be swindled by online fraudsters and other criminal elements who might want to take advantage of the recruitment process to defraud innocent applicants.

“You are all warned that anyone found wanting will be arrested and prosecuted’’ the statement said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria