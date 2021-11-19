By Ishola Balogun

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), has said community policing would address the challenges of insecurity in the country.

In a communiqué issued to newsmen at the end of its two-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Ikeja and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Solomon Onah, ALGON stated that only community policing will solve the problem of insecurity in the country and as such will make Local Government councils to actively engage with the community leaders, town unions and other stakeholders.

On healthcare, ALGON noted with grave concern, the infrastructural deficit in healthcare services across Local Governments, recalling the deficit as the primary aim of the 774 Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centers Project which commenced in 2007.

“The NEC recognised that the laudable project has over the years suffered severe setbacks and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring its completion, in view especially of the enormous funds already spent on the project.

“The NEC, therefore, directed its Sub-committee on the Project to review, evaluate and revert to NEC within an appropriate timeframe; the sub-committee is also expected to perform close oversight going forward.

“NEC also emphasised the need for the contractor to intensify efforts aimed at rapidly increasing the volume of completed Healthcare Centers to justify the huge sum so far paid.

The communiqué said the NEC also approved a further one-year extension of service for the Association’s Director General, Mrs Binta Adamu Bello, whose renewed tenure would now expire in August 2022.

“The NEC approved and announced the final Flag off of the Federal, State and Local Governments joint project on National Anti-Multiple Taxation Scheme (NAMTAXS) and National Transit Insurance Scheme (NATIS) in November 2021.

“It also agreed to a more inclusive meeting on the projects for all the LGAs and Council Chairmen to bring them up to speed with all aspects of both projects.

“It may be recalled that the projects are aimed at promoting ease of doing businesses in Nigeria, shore up revenue, bring rescue, safety, security and to permanently eradicate illegal roadblocks, illegal multiple taxes, levies, fees and attendant assaults.

“It will also eradicate molestations and sometimes killings to which ordinary Nigerians are subjected or exposed. The insurance component is expected to guarantee investment portfolio in case of damage or loss related to road accidents.

“It is also designed with effective Monitoring, Compliance and Enforcement teams with the support of multi-sectoral engagement including, ICT, Police and other MDAs,’’ it said.

It said in view of ongoing Constitutional Amendment, NEC, had continued to advocate virile local governments and Councils.

It added NEC had thrown its weight unanimously behind the unification of Tenure of Local Governments and Council Chairmen for a consolidated four years as was the case with other tiers of Government.

The communiqué said the NEC had lamented the current status of Revenue Allocation to the Councils and called for an upward review from its present 20.6 per cent to 35.5 per cent under the current review as already submitted to the National Assembly.

“The NEC has renewed its determination to have robust leadership at the Councils through international collaboration and peer review.

Vanguard News Nigeria