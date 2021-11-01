The Controller General Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim made a working visit to Belarus where he was received by the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situation Mr. Andrew Yurzhits at the University of Civil Protection, Minsk.

In bilateral talks with the Belarusian

Deputy Minister, discussions on a joint training program between the Federal Fire Service’s National Fire Academy and the Belarus’ University of Civil Protection ensued, the CGF while in discussion disclosed that the aim of the visit was to also strengthen the collaboration between both countries.

He stated that there was an already existing collaboration and two batches of personnel of the Federal Fire Service had completed various trainings at the International Rescue Training Centre and desired more partnership between both agencies.

In his response, the Deputy Minister also expressed the readiness of Belarus to partner with Nigeria in all areas of need.