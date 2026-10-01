Troops kill scores of terrorists, recover arms in Adamawa

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have neutralised 16 terrorists, recovered assorted weapons and repelled coordinated attacks during a series of operations in Adamawa State.

According to the Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, in a statement on Thursday, said the operations, conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2026, covered the Sector 4 Area of Operations and involved ground ambushes, a precision air strike and defensive operations against terrorist incursions.

“In the Boima general area of Gombi Local Government Area, troops conducted an ambush on a terrorist enclave, neutralising 16 terrorists”. Goni said.

A subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of three AK-47 rifles, two pump-action rifles, one Dane gun, six AK-47 magazines and a belt of pump-action cartridges.

In a related operation, the Air Component of OPHK conducted a precision air strike in the early hours of Oct. 1 after an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform detected a concentration of about 16 terrorists alongside 15 motorcycles under a tree canopy in Sector 4.

The terrorists were detected at about 4:40 a.m., while the air interdiction was conducted at approximately 5:30 a.m. following positive identification and target acquisition.

According to the Theatre Command, the strike recorded a direct hit, while subsequent Battle Damage Assessment confirmed the destruction of the target.

The few surviving terrorists were reported to have scattered from the area.

Meanwhile, troops also repelled coordinated attacks launched by insurgents against 226 Battalion in Garkida and 232 Battalion in Garaha.

The troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the attackers to abort their mission and withdraw from the area.

However, three soldiers were killed during the fierce engagements, while wounded personnel were evacuated and are receiving medical treatment.

Follow-up exploitation and mop-up operations are ongoing across the affected areas.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, further said, “Operational successes came amid ongoing efforts to strengthen joint integration and improve coordination among the land, air and other supporting components of the Theatre Command.

“The renewed operational approach was focused on leveraging intelligence, technology and joint capabilities to deny terrorists freedom of action across the North East”.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Theatre Command to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and creating conditions for lasting peace, security and socio-economic development in the region.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing operations.

The Theatre Command also appreciated the continued support and cooperation of Nigerians as the country commemorated its Independence Anniversary.