Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, and the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Lagos State, Gbadamosi Babatunde, have engaged in a war of words on X over the state’s waste management efforts.

The exchange followed a video posted by Wahab showing him and other Lagos State Government officials clearing refuse as part of efforts to sanitise parts of the state.

Reacting to the video, Gbadamosi questioned whether the commissioner intended to personally evacuate waste from different parts of Lagos, while accusing the state government of failing to adequately address the refuse situation.

“There are rubbish piles all over Ikorodu, Epe, Lagos Island, and pretty much everywhere in Lagos. Are you planning to personally evacuate the waste in each of these places, street by street, bridge by bridge, gutter by gutter and canal by canal?” he wrote.

Gbadamosi described the exercise as “performative misgovernance” and alleged that the administration was deliberately allowing Lagos to be overwhelmed by refuse.

He wrote, “All that this shows is you and the administration you work for, which includes the Ewekoro Prince with American loyalties, are completely committed to the idea of burying Lagosians in FILTH!”

The ADC chieftain also claimed that he had previously told Wahab how the state could address the waste problem but accused the commissioner of refusing to act on his suggestions.

“I have told you in previous posts how to rid Lagos of this disgrace, but you are determined to punish Lagosians with disease,” Gbadamosi said.

He subsequently called on Lagos residents, irrespective of political affiliation, to support him and former Labour Party governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

“My dear Lagosians of whatever ethnicity, religion or political persuasion — even APC — if you’re as tired of this rubbish as I am, please join hands with Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and I, so that together, we can all Make Èkó Great Again,” he wrote.

Responding, Wahab dismissed Gbadamosi’s criticism, saying he would not give him the attention he was seeking.

“Just as I told you long ago, you are not worth my attention. You have tried endlessly to get it, but I still will not dignify you with it. I would rather allow you to wail aimlessly,” Wahab wrote.

The commissioner then accused Gbadamosi of failing to successfully manage an estate with fewer than 100 residents and made an allegation concerning AMEN Estate.

“I do not engage with people like you who could not successfully manage an estate with fewer than 100 residents, yet allegedly attempted to fraudulently take AMEN ESTATE from its female owner, only to eventually be sent packing by her,” Wahab alleged.

Wahab also referred to Gbadamosi’s political association with Rhodes-Vivour, saying: “Enjoy your few weeks of rehabilitation and skit-making with your boy, GRV!”