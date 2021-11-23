Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Unidentified gunmen, Tuesday, attacked and burnt Arondizuogu police divisional headquarters in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the attackers left one of the police operatives dead.

The gunmen, it was learnt, inflicted a cut on the Divisional Police Officer’s head

According to a source, vehicles parked at the station were also burnt.

“Gunmen attacked the Arondizuogu Divisional Police Headquarters. They killed a police officer and burnt the station.

“They also gave the DPO a cut on the head and vandalized his Jeep and a sienna vehicle belonging to the division”, the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the attack and added that the state commissioner of police, Rabiu Hussaini, had ordered an investigation into the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria