Nashville airport to be renamed after Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

The main airport in Nashville, Tennessee, the home of country music, is to be renamed after one of its brightest stars, the late Dolly Parton who died last month.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) voted 6-0 on Friday to honor the country music legend by changing the name of Nashville International Airport.

“While a final name has not yet been determined, we are working closely with the appropriate parties to thoughtfully determine how Dolly Parton’s name and legacy will be incorporated,” the MNAA said in a statement.

Parton died at the age of 80 on August 25 after a brief battle with cancer.

AFP