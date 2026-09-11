Antonio signs for Watford after life-threatening crash

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has returned to English football after joining Watford on a one-year deal, almost two years after suffering a broken leg in a life-threatening car crash.

The 36-year-old joined Watford as a free agent after training with the Championship club for the past month, following his spell with Qatari side Al-Sailiya.

According to the BBC, Antonio’s last senior appearance for West Ham came in their 3-1 defeat by Leicester City on December 3, 2024, before he was involved in a car crash four days later.

The Jamaica international spent 10 years at West Ham before leaving the club in June 2025 and later returned to the Hammers as part of his rehabilitation, making two appearances for their Under-21 side in Premier League 2.

Antonio subsequently had a brief spell with Al-Sailiya, making four appearances and last playing in April.

He had also been close to joining Brentford after training with Leicester City, but a torn calf muscle suffered a day before his proposed move to the Bees ended the deal.

Antonio now has the opportunity to resume his career in England with Watford, subject to international clearance that would make him available for Saturday’s Championship home game against Stoke City.

“Watford is a big club and hopefully I can come in and bring success and help wherever I can,” Antonio told the club’s website.

The striker will wear the number 18 shirt at Vicarage Road and become Watford’s 12th signing of the summer.

Antonio began his professional career in the EFL with Reading, before playing for Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest ahead of his move to West Ham in September 2015.

Watford are 12th in the Championship after six matches under manager Alessio Dionisi, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.