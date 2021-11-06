By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye) ex-housemate, Cross Ikechukwu Sunday, popularly known as Cross, released a banger titled “Feeling Funky” featuring ace rapper and singer Ajebutter22.

The 31-year-old King of Cruise released the long-awaited single to bless his fans for the love and support they have shown him this past year.

The single is produced by TMXO and Spinall

Asides the single, Cross made it known that he plans to organise an entertainment festival that would be held across cities in the country, dubbed ‘Cross Over Night’.

Vanguard News Nigeria