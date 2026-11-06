‘We are on the ballot’ — Atiku vows to contest 2027 despite court ruling

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has rejected the latest court ruling affecting the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that he will remain in the race for the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Friday, said the judgment nullifying the David Mark-led leadership of the party and his presidential nomination should not be mistaken for the will of Nigerians.

“Let no one mistake the latest court ruling for the will of the Nigerian people. No manipulation, conjecture or concoction can erase our place in this contest, silence our campaign or deny Nigerians the right to choose their future,” he said.

“We are on the ballot, and the people must be allowed to decide.”

The former vice-president accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of deploying political pressure, court manoeuvres and other tactics to weaken opposition parties ahead of the election.

He alleged that those in power were attempting to compromise the voters’ register through “AI-generated photographs, false names and fictitious identities”.

Atiku said such actions were aimed at making genuine political competition difficult and pushing Nigeria towards a one-party state.

He also challenged the ruling party to defend its record before voters rather than rely on its political strength.

“Those who boast of having thirty-two governors and claim to have bought, pressured or coerced leaders from other parties into their fold should have no reason to fear a free and fair contest,” he said.

Atiku criticised the Tinubu administration over the removal of fuel subsidy, the depreciation of the naira, rising food prices and worsening insecurity, arguing that the government had failed to ease the hardship facing Nigerians.

He said businesses had shut down, young people were leaving the country in search of opportunities, while banditry and kidnapping continued to threaten communities.

“Look around you. Market stalls stand empty. Feeding your family has become a daily struggle. Fuel prices keep rising, and silent pain fills homes across the country,” he said.

Atiku urged his supporters not to lose hope, insisting that he would not withdraw from the presidential contest despite the legal challenge.

“Let me be clear to every Nigerian who has stood with us: I am in this race. I am not going anywhere. We will be on the ballot,” he said.

“No threat, blackmail or court manoeuvre will make me abandon you or the cause we share.”

He vowed that the opposition would resist attempts to turn Nigeria into a one-party state and called on the ruling party to face its opponents in a free, fair and credible election.

“If those in power believe in their numbers and their record, let us meet at the polls in a free, fair and credible contest,” Atiku said.

He added that his campaign would continue to focus on the cost of living and the need to make life more affordable for Nigerians.

“Let me say this plainly: Bola cannot use the courts to escape the judgment of Nigerians at the ballot box.”