By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Bandits have in the early hours of Wednesday stormed Binnari and Jeb Jeb community in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state, killing two persons.

A source in the area who craved anonymity said the first attack was in Binnari village where one person was killed and several houses razed by the bandits.

The attackers according to our source then moved to Jeb Jeb village where another person was killed.

Chairman of Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state, Hamidu Makus confirmed the attacks via telephone.

He however did not give any casualty figure at the time of filing this report.

He informed that security operatives including the Army have been deployed to the area.

The spokesman of the state Police command, DSP Usman Abdullahi did not respond to phone calls at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria