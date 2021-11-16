.

By Dirisu Yakubu

International business magnate and All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential hopeful, Mr Moses Ayom has described the death of Alhaji Sani Dangote, younger brother to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote as a painful blow to the business community and a huge loss to the country.

In a condolence message addressed to Dangote, Ayom extolled the virtues of the deceased saying his leadership in knitting together interests in diversifying the Nigerian economy will be sorely missed.

He described the late Vice President of the Dangote Group as a great man and urged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived an impactful and supportive life as evidenced in his role in the growth of the largest business conglomerate in Africa.

Ayom also prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and urged the family to strengthen its faith in God who gives and takes life .

Sani died on Sunday after a brief illness in the United States.

Sani Dangote was the group vice-president of Dangote Industries Limited, before his death. He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club.

Sani was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria and President of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association FERSAN

He also owned Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.