FOR Human Settlements Officer, Regional Office for Africa, UN-Habitat, Omoayena Odunbaku, achieving great success requires resilience, hard work and patience.

Speaking at a book launch to commemorate her 40th birthday, which was held virtual recently, Odunbaku said she decided to tell her own story and shared her life experiences, adding that all proceeds from the book will be channelled to Gabby Yadua Foundation.

The foundation, a Nigerian based non-profit educational organisation, was founded in 2021 with the goal of providing enabling environment for mathematically distinguished students from disadvantaged backgrounds attending Nigerian public schools.

She said this would be achieved by establishing a math laboratory that teaches Mathematics prodigies using the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) as access points for guiding their inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.

With the title: Omoh, she said, “I have always wanted to give back to society. It’s a societal effort that has brought about the person called Omoh. Everyday life is about struggles, especially for the girl child. It is important that we get out of these troubles with our head high, with dignity, with hope, with integrity.”

The journey of giving the book a name was an exciting one. “We started from reflection, then moved to shades, because we discovered there were different shades to Omoh, then we moved to Grace, we can’t hide the grace of God from everyone’s life. There is Omoh the child, Omoh the young adult, Omoh the woman and the most interesting part for me is Part four which is Omoh the wife. This chapter contains my husband’s interview.

My editor told me this is one of the most genuine ghostwriting she has done because my story corroborates with what people have put in, especially the anecdotes. The anecdotes ministered to me and made me understand that it is not only in religion that we can actually minister to people but also in our every day-to-day life.”

Mr Alfred Yadua, Omoh’s eldest brother and her siblings, Dena and Bridget Yadua, corroborated Omoh’s childhood and selfless ability.

Justice Nkemdilim Izuako who did an overview of the book said it is simple and easy to read. She said that the book is 359 pages and it spoke about everything who Omoh is today. This book brings home certain crucial messages. The path we tend to reject may bring out the best in us. Secondly, hard work and resilience can take someone to great heights. Love is the glue that holds us together. Everybody should read the book, young or old, it is very inspiring.

Prof of Urban Planning, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Taibat Lawanson, who is also her mentor, said our relationship has blossomed and because of the connection, I am a member of the Yadua family. I encouraged her to continue with her PhD programme when she was about giving up. She is passionate about her goals and people. Most importantly, she is still evolving

Prof. Samuel Iyiola Oni of Geography Department UNILAG and also a mentor said she is diligent, calm under pressure. She relates well with people. She stands for positive thought and she is a reliable and consistent innovative and creative young scholar who has grown into an identifiable status. She has a passion for sustainable development.

Sandra Zawedde, a colleague with United Nations Economic Commission for Africa UNECA said Omoh is a great colleague. She goes out of her way to help people.

In his speech, former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Kenya, Ambassador Friday Okai, described the author as a friendly, bold respective, helpful very intelligent, a genuine person in character and relationship. “I saw the best part of her in 2016 when we drafted Habitat 3, the latest document on Human Settlement, The New Urban Agenda. She and other colleagues worked very hard in drafting and endorsing the documents at the highest level.”

The vote of thanks was given by Mr Olayinka Odunbaku, Omoh’s husband.