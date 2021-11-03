UniAbuja gate

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

Unknown gunmen attacked a lecturer of the University of Abuja on Wednesday morning, one day after some staff of the university were abducted.

The lecturer, identified as Dr David Okoroafor, was said to have been attacked in his office, at the university’s permanent site around 11 am.

The victim, who escaped his attackers, disclosed the development in a message he sent to ASUU officials.

The message read: “Dr Okoroafor said, “Dear ASUU members and UNIABUJA Community, I wish to formally bring to your notice that today, Wednesday (3/11/2021) I was attacked in my office located at Room 6, 1st floor, Faculty of Social building, at permanent site.

“At exactly 10 am, when I arrived the building, opened my office and began to pray in my usual way, suddenly two men brandishing weapon bunched into the office and ordered me to lay down flat on my face or they blew me up.

“I pounced on them and the gun. But the duo started to hit me hard. I began to shout on the top of my voice for help.

“When my voice went higher, they ran out and students pursued after them. But when they brandished their gun, the students became afraid and ran back, giving them room to escape into the bush.

“But during the scuffle in my office, their car key fell off which I picked and handed over to the University security unit.”

