By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone D, has fixed another date for its unity convention following the chaos that trailed the earlier event scheduled for Ondo State.

In a statement on Saturday by the Coordinator, NANS Zone D, Kappo Samuel Olawale, he urged members of the student body to be ready to converge on Osun State on December 5 for the unity convention of the association.

Giving the background to the development, Olawale said it was unfortunate that some people shot sporadically to scare away people who wanted to vote at the Ondo State event.

“I was overwhelmingly elected at LASCOETH in December, 2019, but in an unfortunate development, my government was factionalized. The rest is history.

“I stayed resolute never to trade or betray the mandate bestowed on me by the Zone no matter what.

“Few months ago, I had to honour the clarion call of the revolutionary NANS President, Sunday Asefon, who in the interest of the Zone prevailed on my leadership that we allowed a Unity Convention.

“I had followed the process with the belief that all will be fair as we head to Ondo State for the Convention.

“Unfortunately, as the Coordinator of the Zone; the JCC Chairman of my Axis, L,agos with our SUG presidents (Senators), JCC Chairman, Osun Chairman with his Senators, JCC Chairman of Ekiti with his Senators, few Senators from Oyo from Ogun and Ondo were shot at and practically denied access near the convention venue let alone did any accreditation.

“In all, 36 SUG Presidents out of a total of 57, were shot at and chased away.

“This is totally alien to NANS at all levels and unacceptable to me and well meaning Nigerian students’ that we aspire to lead.

“Conspicuously, rational mind can never attribute anything to such gathering, where almost 2/3rd majority of the Zonal SUG Presidents (Senators) never made it to the Convention ground, this is unacceptable by all standards.

“In lieu of this, I therefore call on senators, comrades, stakeholders in the Zone to attend the rescheduled Convention of the Zone come Friday to Sunday, December 3 to 5.

“I hereby also call on all aspirants and their supporters to eschew violence, embrace peace and emulate our sacrifice for a truly united and workable NANS zone D.

“The organization is bigger than our individual aspirations.

“Be rest assured that security of all and sundry tops our discussion with the Government of the State of Osun,” he said.

