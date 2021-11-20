Adefisoye

.. Gives Federal Appointment Letters To 16 Constituents

Federal lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has empowered hundreds of his constituents with various empowerment items valued at N100m.

The mega empowerment which is first of its kind in the federal constituency took place on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Idanre constituency office of the lawmaker.

Items distributed to APC members include 20 units of Toyota Camry cars, 100 units of motorcycles, 50 units of electricity generators, 50 units of deep freezers, 50 units of sewing machines and 50 units of grinding machines.

While addressing beneficiaries at the event, Small Alhaji as Adefisoye is popularly known said that empowerment was a way to take care of faithful party members. He therefore urged APC members in the constituency to stay committed and remain faithful to the party. He added that the mega empowerment with be a continuous one as all members could not benefit at the same time.

“I can assure you that this mega empowerment will be a continuous one by the grace of God. Members that are are unable to get empowerment items this time with surely get theirs during the next empowerment”.

Speaking further, Adefisoye was thankful to APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin for his refusal to collude with PDP members to comprise his electoral victory in 2019.

“It is important that I thank the Jagaban of Ondo State politics and our State party Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin for his refusal to collude with PDP members in 2019 to give away my electoral victory. He frankly told the desperate PDP members that approached him then that Small Alhaji is from APC and will still return to his original party”.

While reeling out some of his achievements in just two years,

Adefisoye said he had given scholarships to more than 600 students and had also organized summer coaching in 19 centres across the federal constituency.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army added that he has a world class Skills Acquisition Centre project that is nearing completion in Igbara-Oke at Ifedore Local Government Area. The lawmaker added that he had lighted up streets of Idanre and Ifedore with super solar lights and also sank motorized boreholes across the constituency while faulty ones had equally been fixed.

Small Alhaji also said that more than 25km of rural roads had been graded across the constituency in addition to the ongoing Ojota-Opasorun road construction in Idanre. Moreso, Small Alhaji said that world class ICT Centre would soon be delivered in Idanre and Ifedore. He added that the essence was to put a stop to a practice whereby JAMB candidates in Idanre would have to travel to Akure for the entrance examination.

In addition, Adefisoye mentioned

that he had recently given out bursaries worth N5m to Idanre/Ifedore students in federal constituency students in higher institutions of learning across the country. He also mentioned that N5.7m had been committed to the procurement of JAMB forms for 1000 admission seeking students in the constituency.

The federal legislator equally mentioned that he had facilitated the construction of a private cassava factory in Idanre in addition to the training of 200 tailors while each of them were given one sewing machine each with start up stipends.

He likewise mentioned the ongoing

construction of world class synthetic 7-Aside stadia in Idanre and Ifedore in addition to the procurement of typhoid fever vaccine and other medications worth N50m for health centres across the federal constituency. Small Alhaji also mentioned that he donated two months salaries for his constituents during the time of Covid-19 lockdown.

Adefisoye equally mentioned the renovation of the Owa of Idanre palace as well as the training of hundreds of his constituents in diverse trades and skills acquisition programmes. He added that all the trained constituents were given necessary tools, equipment as well as start up stipends. The lawmaker also mentioned the renovation of Anglican Grammar school at Ero in Ifedore and the building of a police station in same Ero as part of his achievements in only two years.

Moreso, Small Alhaji mentioned that he had built several markets across the federal constituency in addition to spending of over N21m on Market Money grant given to market women in Idanre and Ifedore.

In his reaction, Ondo State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said he was very proud of the achievements of Small Alhaji in a little above two years. He also took time to reel out the achievements of APC led government in Ondo State in a little over four years. He likewise enjoined APC members in Idanre and across the constituency to continually give unalloyed support to the party and also pleaded with party members he might have offended to forgive him.

Meanwhile, 16 letters of federal appointments facilitated by Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye were also presented to the beneficiaries by Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Dignitaries in attendance at the even include the Paramount ruler of Idanre, Oba Frederick Aroloye, Engr. Ade Adetimehen and Ondo State commissioner designate, Sunday Akinwalere. Others include the Logbosere of Idanre land, Chief Akinde, APC Local Government Chairman, Hon. Olumide Adeuti, Ise-Orun Local Government Chairman in Ekiti State, Engr. Joshua Akinluyi and APC Central Senatorial Woman Leader, Hon. Ronke Akindolire amongst others.