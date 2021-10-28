Xavi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Barcelona legend and member of the ‘s tiki-taka generation, Xavi Hernandez is set to replace sacked coach, Ronald Koeman, Vanguard reports.

Koeman got the sack last night after a poor run of form that included him lose the el-classico a shocking 1-0 defeat in the hands of Rayo Vallecano.

Xavi who had been touted to someday sit in Barcelona’s dugout as head coach has an uphill task of rallying the team together and challenging for at least a fourth place finish that will guarantee Champions League football next season.

Foremost football transfer journlist, Fabrizio Romano wrote, “Barcelona will announce new interim coach. Then it’s gonna be Xavi. He has accepted Barça project after talking with president Laporta days ago. Still waiting contract termination process with Al-Sadd. 🔴 #FCB

“Laporta will announce Xavi to the team today, acc to @tjuanmarti.”

Xavi, 41, has coaching experience with Al Sadd Sports Club in Qatar. As a player, he won eight la liga titles and four Champions League titles with Barca.

The 2010 World Cup winner will reportedly meet with his current bosses this Thursday to get an understanding of the situation, and to learn if he will be given the chance to join Barcelona as Ronald Koeman’s replacement.

In the interim, Sergi Barjuan, a former Barcelona defender will be in charge.

