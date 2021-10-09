By Udo Wisdom & Josiah Oghagbon

Big Brother Naija season is never complete without ‘situationship‘, with the Pepper Dem season not an exception.

Ike Onyema, who was in relationship with the winner of season 4 edition of the BBNaija show, Mercy Eke aka Mercy Lamborghini, has broken silence over their break up.

Vanguard understands the duo relationship was the hottest in the house and the hope of the fans was rekindled after the two love birds went on to start a reality TV show.

Their relationship was a real buzz to the viewers and everyone fancied them.

Fast forward to the end of the show, they were still giving the public ‘Hot-Hot‘, but a couple of months later, there was no news on their relationship, as it was later revealed that they aren’t together anymore.

In an interview with Vanguardlive TV, Ike blamed the social media for playing a major role in their break up.

“I’ve been in a couple of relationships but this one (with Mercy) wasn’t it; having a relationship where people have a million opinions just isn’t it,” he lamented.

Ike, however, said he is open to a new relationship only if the prospective partner would meet his standards.

According to Ike, “I will like to date a lady that is intelligent, pretty much independent and not so freaked about social media. I believe social media brings a lot of negative vibes from people when it comes to relationship”.

