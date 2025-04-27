Fans slam Mercy Eke for giving marital advice to Priscilla Ojo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Reality TV star and actress, Mercy Eke, has sparked online backlash after sharing a piece of marital advice with Priscilla Ojo at her bridal shower earlier last week.

During the intimate event, Mercy Eke encouraged Priscilla to prioritize open communication with her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, no matter the challenges they face.

“I know I am not married. I am not the best person to give you this advice, but baby girl, please always pour your heart out before you sleep,” she said.

Her statement quickly ignited mixed reactions from social media users, with many questioning her credibility to offer such advice.

@HenryAdolphus commented, “Riddle me this, I can fly a plane but I teach pilots how to fly.”

@Sima22 added, “These things are very easy to say but difficult to do.”

Another user, @Peacefulbaddie, wrote, “This is to say my gender so much admire marriage but come online to say otherwise.”

@Vivienne also weighed in, saying, “We singles give the best relationship advice.”

The conversation has since continued to trend, with fans divided over whether marital experience is necessary to give meaningful relationship advice.